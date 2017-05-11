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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The subway tiles that cover the master bath are from Daltile.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
Each bathroom features matte black hardware and oversized Phylrich rain shower heads.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
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In the bathroom, the sink is by Kohler and the tub is by Maax.