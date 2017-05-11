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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

After: The washroom and tub were upgraded to feel like a private spa, tying together the loft’s modern and collected aesthetic.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The spa-like Japanese bath has a strong connection with the outdoors.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The outline of the bath appears to extend to the exterior of the home.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom