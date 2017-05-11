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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
The Amelie bathtub from Rogerseller is meant to be an elegant, contemporary take on a claw-foot tub.
The highlight of one of the upstairs bathrooms for the girls is this custom mirror that can rotate and adjust to their height as they grow.
Inax Yohen Border tiles from Artedomus line the master bathtub.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
A full bathroom now fills part of the original living space. Dark Fiandre floor tiles contrast with a mix of bright white matte and gloss wall tiles. A Glo Ball wall sconce from Flos is the perfect playful addition to this modern bath.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
The master bath has a polka-dot soaking tub, and it opens to a dressing area.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
The master bath also features a sunken tub which is an extension of the hex-tile floor. The walls are covered in penny tiles. There is also an adjacent steam shower.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
Another view of the step-down soaking tub.
The vintage master bath has a deep soaking tub, inspired by Japanese bathing culture.
The master bath includes a Badeloft freestanding tub and Aquabrass fixtures.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
This private bath is a dream retreat after a long day exploring. A tin soaker tub, lush fur rug, and large tiles in natural tones create an ideal, calming escape.
Sliding doors can be opened for a true indoor-outdoor feel.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Ann Sacks and American Olean porcelain tile cover every square inch of the master bathroom. Narrow, unevenly spaced rectangular windows are a calling card of the addition and Ronan’s most assertive move. Here the window is a horizontal clerestory, but others are low and vertical.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica