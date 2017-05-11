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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
Pardo enjoys contemplative moments relaxing in the tub with the windows open.
The north facade is bordered by a longitudinal planter that’s more than 32 feet long.
A sunken bathtub is positioned right next to a giant window, just off the living lounge.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
The new 400-square-foot master suite, situated under a dormer, features a bathroom that’s bordered in red glass mosaic tiles by Sicis.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
Japanese showers are usually set low down so the bather can sit on a stool and scrub, then pour cedar buckets of hot water over their heads for a refreshing rinse. This homeowner in Venice, California mounted a handheld shower head on the wall for added flexibility. The drain is under the removable cedar floor slats, keeping the room design uncluttered. Wood tubs are cleaned with a simple rinse and last for decades, as the antiseptic properties of cedar guard against mold and rot. This ofuro was designed by Santiago Ortiz and fabricated by Bartok Design.