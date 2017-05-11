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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
"Rio Belize
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Heath Ceramics tile and Hygge & West wallpaper make for a cheerful combination.
A custom vanity echoes the other cabinetry in the house.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
A guest room bathroom.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
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Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.