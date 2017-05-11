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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
In the master bathroom, oversized windows and an Agape mirror pull the outside in.
One of the bathrooms.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
A very steep and narrow flight of stairs led to my favorite part of the room: a big bathroom tucked into the attic, with original wooden beams arching overhead.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.