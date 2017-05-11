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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
The Amelie bathtub from Rogerseller is meant to be an elegant, contemporary take on a claw-foot tub.
The highlight of one of the upstairs bathrooms for the girls is this custom mirror that can rotate and adjust to their height as they grow.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
A blown glass and chrome pendant light by Carlo Nason for Mazzega hangs above the soaking tub.
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
The bathtub has sweeping views over the surrounding landscape, yet it’s still private thanks to the remote location. The black wall emphasizes the feeling of refuge.
The thoughtful incorporation of simple joinery details and lighting highlight the quality of materials. The light fixtures were custom-designed by Studio PCH and made in Guadalajara.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The bathroom interiors are a twist on a traditional pattern and are made from local materials.
The master bath includes an envy-worthy cedar soaking tub from Roberts Hot Tubs.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The master bath includes a decadent soaker tub, along with access to a generous balcony.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Master bathroom
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Rugged concrete stone by Caesarstone forms the bathroom counter and sinks, and hovers over the soaking tub.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The soaking tub is nestled right next to the fireplace.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
There is also a separate soaking tub.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
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