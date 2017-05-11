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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom. 
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Inax Yohen Border tiles from Artedomus line the master bathtub.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
The master bath also features a sunken tub which is an extension of the hex-tile floor. The walls are covered in penny tiles. There is also an adjacent steam shower.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
One of the stylish guest bathrooms.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The subway tiles that cover the master bath are from Daltile.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
A thoughtful cut-out in the glass enclosure allows people to reach the faucet without being sprayed by the shower. "It's a bit of a signature for us,
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
A peek at the master bath.