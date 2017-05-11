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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
A guest room bathroom.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
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Master Bathroom
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.