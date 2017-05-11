All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/toilets : one piece

19 Bathroom Soaking Tubs One Piece Toilets Design Photos And Ideas

Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Level 2 master bath
Electrochromic glass windows
Master Bathroom

