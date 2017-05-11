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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Soaking Tubs One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Master bathroom
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Level 2 master bath
Electrochromic glass windows
Master Bathroom