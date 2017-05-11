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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
A look at one of two master bathrooms, this one with a large soaking tub. Windows flood the space in natural light and offer iconic views of Midtown Manhattan.
The Siglo Japanese soaking tubs in the girls’ bathroom are from Signature Hardware.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
The areas outside of the boxes serve as terraces and gardens.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
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The bathroom in the guest pavilion takes advantage of the passive solar siting. “Detaching the roof from the walls allowed us to bring in light from the top,” notes the architect. The custom vanity holds a Lacava sink; the tub is AquaStone from Aquatica.
Level 2 master bath
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.