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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/showers : corner

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
master bathroom
Master bath