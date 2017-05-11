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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
An oversized soaking tub in the bathroom is swathed in Calacatta marble.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
A custom vanity echoes the other cabinetry in the house.
The bathrooms are reminiscent of a luxe spa with sleek fixtures and soothing amenities like a soaking tub.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
A sunken tub faces a glass wall.
The terrazzo-floored master bath features cabinetry painted in Corbusier's Ceruleum Pale. The millwork incorporates sliding Factro-Lite glass panels.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
A look at one of two master bathrooms, this one with a large soaking tub. Windows flood the space in natural light and offer iconic views of Midtown Manhattan.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Master bathroom
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The master bath.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
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