Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : travertine

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
Level 2 master bath