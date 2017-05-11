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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom. 
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The terrazzo-floored master bath features cabinetry painted in Corbusier's Ceruleum Pale. The millwork incorporates sliding Factro-Lite glass panels.
An outdoor bathing area adjoining the master bedroom was a unique request from the clients. Stone tub and terrazzo pavers
The master suite opens to a bathroom with soaking tubs that overlook south-facing views.