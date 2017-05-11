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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : marble

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The bathroom interiors are a twist on a traditional pattern and are made from local materials.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
A bathroom designed Studio 397 Architecture peeks out into an adjacent room with a fireplace elegantly clad in a dark marble with a honed sheen.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
Electrochromic glass windows
Master bath
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.