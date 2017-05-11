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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : limestone

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
In the homeowners' ensuite, a Ferguson tub is surrounded by honed basaltina from Architectural Tile and Stone, while the flooring is limestone from Arcon. An inviting outdoor shower (surrounded by the rammed-earth walls and featuring plumbing fixtures by Signature Hardware) through the glass door offers an alternative opportunity for a spa-like experience under the Texas sky.
The spa-like Japanese bath has a strong connection with the outdoors.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
The outline of the bath appears to extend to the exterior of the home.
Dark oak cabinetry provides plenty of storage.
Master Bathroom