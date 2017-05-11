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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
A handmade de Gournay mural was installed in the bathroom as a nod to a painting by Charles Baskerville. The painting was installed in a home rented by Marlene Dietrich in the 1930s.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The master bath is complete with a deep soaking Agape Spoon XL bathtub. The outdoor area is enclosed for privacy, enabling the extensive glazing. J Geiger roller shades offer additional seclusion.
In the master bathroom, oversized windows and an Agape mirror pull the outside in.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
Case Inlet Retreat