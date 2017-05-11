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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : concrete

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
The Japanese bathroom has an onset, which looks out to greenery framed by timber portals.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
The bathtub has sweeping views over the surrounding landscape, yet it’s still private thanks to the remote location. The black wall emphasizes the feeling of refuge.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
The master bath includes a decadent soaker tub, along with access to a generous balcony.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
A guest room bathroom.
A Smart Glass wall in the upper floor bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
This bathtub looks out to the outdoor terrace.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
The corner bathroom is defined by a freestanding Kado Lure 1760 tub and a powerful view of the bay. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A deep soaking tub offers relaxation and views of the surrounding foliage.
An indoor-outdoor bathroom further incorporates the exterior habitat.
Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute