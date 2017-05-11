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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Rugged concrete stone by Caesarstone forms the bathroom counter and sinks, and hovers over the soaking tub.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The bathroom features a soaking tub by American Standard with Grohe fixtures, including a rain showerhead. Though she's not much of a bath person, she wanted to make it feel like a retreat with a personal spa. “The soothing color palette from Fireclay Tile plus little touches from The Little Market really set the tone...I made sure to include my favorite skincare and haircare products by True Botanicals and Parachute Home. The little bath tub tray has a lovely candle, matches, bath salts, even a little notch to put your glass of wine—everything you need for a long, luxurious bath.” She tops it off with an abundance of fluffy towels from Parachute. A large vanity has Semihandmade walnut covers, connecting the modern bathroom to the wood textures found throughout the cabin.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
In the master bathroom, a large pivot door creates gracious indoor/outdoor flow.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
The master bath.
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Even the bathrooms have a strong sense of the outdoors.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
The footed bathtub in the completely renovated bathroom is by Marc Newson for Caroma.
Master Bathroom
Bathroom
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
Everleigh Room