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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.