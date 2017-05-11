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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/counters : wood

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom features timber cabinetry and a natural-stone floor, which echoes the material palette used throughout the rest of the home.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
In the bathroom of a London home, architects Archer + Braun implemented a Moroccan plaster technique and found an installer who specializes in tadelakt. "Tadelakt also has a nice tactile quality, is slightly textured, and just off-matte, so it reacts well to natural light," says cofounder Stuart Archer.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
Featuring lush greenery, an indoor fireplace, and a spacious soaking tub, the renovated silo is a spa-like oasis.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The warm aesthetic from the wooden surfaces continue into the bathroom.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
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Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.