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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/counters : laminate

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.