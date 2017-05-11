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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/counters : concrete

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The Ludemans poured their own concrete during the renovations.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
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In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.