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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.