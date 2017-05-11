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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
VOLA towel-warming rails climb the wall next to a custom-designed soaking tub crafted in Japan out of hinoki wood, or Japanese cypress.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
A peek inside one of the bathrooms. Most of the fittings and finishes are bespoke to match the historic architecture.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
The home includes four full baths.
The updated master bath is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight above. The surrounding trees provide users with privacy.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
A look at a bright and spacious bathroom with uniquely-shaped mirrors and a vibrant mural.
The blue and white tones are even picked up in the bathroom.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
Master Bathroom
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.
Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.
Patterned porcelain floor tiles add an unexpected pop in the bathroom.
Pepa gets a better view of what Gorman is explaining in the girls’ bathroom from her stump stool.
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.