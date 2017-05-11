All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/sinks : undermount

30 Bathroom Alcove Tubs Undermount Sinks Design Photos And Ideas

The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
One of the stylish guest bathrooms.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
One of the bathrooms on the second floor contrasts crisp white tile on the walls with geometric blue tile on the floor.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
The bathroom in the master suite features a custom-made vanity and medicine cabinet. Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster surface, was used on the walls with Bulgarian limestone in the shower. The custom tiles were made by Haand Ceramics. The bathtub is a reclaimed piece with brass plumbing from Waterworks.
They gutted the bathroom on the second floor—which used to be filled with everything pink—and removed the existing linen closet in order to extend the vanity to fit two sinks.
Installed by a local vendor, the Corian sinks and bath combine to form a freestanding island in the upstairs bathroom, outfitted with fixtures by Ritmonio. A series of artworks by Tim, including a sculpture that emits a soft glow, accent the pristine space.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Martin’s master bathroom, outfitted with a tub tricked out with jets and chromatherapy lights, allows her to soak in the luxury of her own home.
Main bathroom

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.