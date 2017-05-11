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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The upstairs bathroom includes a double vanity.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
The master bathroom is complete with a honed statuary F Italian white marble slab countertop, shower wall and floor. The honed white Corian tub is by Hydro Systems.