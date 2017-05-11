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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/showers : open

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The architects made low-cost updates to the bathrooms in the Victorian terraced house.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
VOLA towel-warming rails climb the wall next to a custom-designed soaking tub crafted in Japan out of hinoki wood, or Japanese cypress.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
A large skylight above the shower ushers in ample natural light into the bathroom.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Located next to the entry hall near both bedrooms, the bathroom is fitted with Hansgrohe and Toto fixtures.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
Since the bunk bathroom has no exterior windows, the owners wanted to bring the outside in through artistic means. The whimsical bathroom includes a sculptural concrete tub handcrafted by a local artist and a 21'x9' custom tile mosaic (Lunada Bay Tile) by architectural designer Courtney Snyder of McCall Design & Planning. The floor is Island Stone King Pebble.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The blue and white tones are even picked up in the bathroom.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
Dunbar describes the bathroom as an outside-in room because it has light, air, and sometimes, when it drizzles and the skylight left open, even rain. Designed for exactly these circumstances, a blue-glass mosaic tile floor is laid at an angle to drain with ease.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.
Uncovering the original concrete surfacing of the columns, which are unusually thick thanks to the building’s original industrial function, was a major undertaking. Covered in successive layers of white paint, a team worked for over a week to expose the concrete, revealing the space’s gritty character.
Main bathroom