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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
In the breezy bathroom, three walls are finished with white marble.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
Geometric teal Gotham Swiss Cross tiles by Ann Sacks add playfulness and color to the basement bath.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
The master bath also features a sunken tub which is an extension of the hex-tile floor. The walls are covered in penny tiles. There is also an adjacent steam shower.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
One of the stylish guest bathrooms.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The home includes four full baths.
The compact bathroom includes a Nature's Head Compost Toilet. A high-powered exhaust fan, which Jilan considers a must-have for such a tiny house, helps eliminates bathroom smells.
The updated master bath is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight above. The surrounding trees provide users with privacy.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The upstairs bathroom includes a double vanity.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
A thoughtful cut-out in the glass enclosure allows people to reach the faucet without being sprayed by the shower. "It's a bit of a signature for us,
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
Master Bathroom
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.
Sandblasted glass gives the bathroom window a frosted finish and—together with white mosaic tiles and mirrors—brightens the small space.
They gutted the bathroom on the second floor—which used to be filled with everything pink—and removed the existing linen closet in order to extend the vanity to fit two sinks.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Edwardian Renovation - Bathroom