Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom. 
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.