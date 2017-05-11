Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/floors : slate

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.