Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Kid's Bathroom