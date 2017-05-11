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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
The ensuite master bathroom features both a steam room and a sauna. The bathtub boasts beautiful custom-made tiles from Heath Ceramics in "Rubinstein blue".
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Geometric teal Gotham Swiss Cross tiles by Ann Sacks add playfulness and color to the basement bath.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
One of the bathrooms on the second floor contrasts crisp white tile on the walls with geometric blue tile on the floor.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
White washed bathroom
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
Christine created the ‘Abstract No. 10, The Heavens Are Weeping’ artwork hanging in the upstairs bathroom. Both bathrooms in the property feature heated ceramic floors.
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.
Uncovering the original concrete surfacing of the columns, which are unusually thick thanks to the building’s original industrial function, was a major undertaking. Covered in successive layers of white paint, a team worked for over a week to expose the concrete, revealing the space’s gritty character.
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.