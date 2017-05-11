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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
A storage-lined hallway leads to the master bedroom.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
Myers brightened up the bathroom with an assortment of tiles and a floating wood vanity. Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the tub, backsplash, and shower. The floor is a fresh and random mix of 8" square solid cement floor tile in Federal Blue, Ash, and Curry.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.