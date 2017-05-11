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All Photos/bath/tubs : alcove/counters : laminate

Bathroom Alcove Tubs Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
White washed bathroom