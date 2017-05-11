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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
The children's bathroom.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Bathroom
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
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The Little Space has fully insulated perimeter walls and is heated with a single radiator. New radiant heating in an exposed concrete floor was also provided for the bathroom.
Small but efficient, the bathroom is completed with a vanity, storage, large mirror, and window.
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Master Bathroom