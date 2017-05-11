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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
The bathrooms tend to feature a slightly more muted color palette, with classic square mosaic tiles in variegated colors for added texture and life on the walls and floor.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The bathroom is lined in green mosaic tiles.
The bathroom can be accessed through an entryway at the back of the bathtub.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
The bathroom sink is large, yet thin metal walls keep it unobtrusive.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
The custom tile work in the shower.
Inside a converted grain silo, a bathroom is wrapped in white penny tile. #penny #tile #bathroom
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Guest Bathroom