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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/walls : glass tile

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The color palette was reversed in the bathroom—glass brick lines the wall in a nod to the other materials in the project.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
The bathroom also includes an incinerating toilet.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom