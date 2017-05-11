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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Electrochromic glass windows