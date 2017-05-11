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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/tubs : undermount

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Bathroom
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Bathroom in 1920s style
Bath