48 Bathroom One Piece Toilets Freestanding Tubs Design Photos And Ideas

Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The children's bathroom.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom has the luxury of a full-size, cast-iron, claw-foot tub.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The bathroom on the second level.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
Bathroom in a pale palette
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Black accents and patterns breath life into the bathroom with a freestanding tub.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
The floor plan has been designed as a long, thin layout in order to provide a horizontal separation of the public and private areas of the house.
Master Bath with a View
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
Blue tiles reference the waterfront.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom
A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
east bedroom looking into shared bath
Electrochromic glass windows
Owners Bath
Master
Master Bathroom

