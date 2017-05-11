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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/tubs : drop in

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
A bathroom for kids features retro-style materials, including a vintage-inspired sink, toilet, and pink mosaic tile.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
Bathroom
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Oak cabinetry topped with marble continues the kitchen's themes in a bathroom.
In a bathroom, charcoal walls echo the darker finish of the prefabricated panels elsewhere, and a skylight makes the small space feel bigger.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.
Bathroom
The Main Bathroom
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
Bathroom
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Kids' Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Master Bathroom