Bathroom One Piece Toilets Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
A whimsical hand-painted mural by local painter Rob Moss Wilson livens up the bathroom adjoining the outdoor tub.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The small bathroom inside the shipping container at the entrance. The inside walls have been painted white to create a sleek, minimal appearance.
The bathroom is outfitted with a composting toilet and a large window. The designers placed storage beneath the stair treads that lead to the main bedroom.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
A small yet full-sized bath houses a tub, compost toilet and sink.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
A peek inside a bathroom with tile flooring.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
A look at the only full bathroom in the original structure. The space features the original redwood paneling with updated fixtures and finishes.
Above the Kohler toilet hangs a custom cabinet by Barrett Karber. The contemporary mirror and shelf were also made by the furniture designer.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
A long line of mirrors makes the compact bathroom feel more spacious.
The master bedroom features an updated ensuite bathroom, with another full bathroom available for the second bedroom.
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
Bathroom
The bathroom in the Russell's private dining room features Flavor Paper's reinterpretation of Andy Warhol's The Last Supper.
The children's bathroom.
Floral wallpaper adds extra flair to the home's small powder room.
Bathroom
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
Tru Form Tiny custom makes all their stainless steel showers.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
Large-format tiles, a glass-enclosed tub and shower combo, and elegant gold fixtures create a luxurious bath retreat.
A clean, minimalist, spa-like bathroom is warmed up with a white oak ceiling and complementary lighting valence.
White washed bathroom
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
