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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
The interior bathroom can do double-duty as a mudroom, thanks to a secret door that enables exterior access. Additionally, that door delivers an "almost" outdoor showering experience, and has been designed so guests can use the restroom without disturbing others sleeping inside.
Powder room
While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
Each tent is connected to its own teepee bathroom that has everything you need including a shower, sink, toilet, Turkish towels, and storage.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.