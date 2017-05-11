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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/sinks : drop in

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The animal skull that hangs in the bath was a wedding gift. Shaffer painted one of the walls black to add interest. "The vanity is reclaimed and we built the medicine cabinet," she says.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
One of the largest construction challenges was the plumbing in the showers. "After our bathrooms were finally completed, we found water leakage coming out the base of both the showers," says Elaine. "Nothing seemed to solve the problem. It turned out it was a faulty plumbing job, so we had to open up the showers, fix the plumbing, and redo all the tadelakt." This set their timeline back by months.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
Master bathroom.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
In the bathroom, the ceramic tiles sport a marble faux finish, while other rooms have vinyl or engineered composite tiles with faux terrazzo, wood, or "drawing" finishes.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
The Bath, finished in a muted palette of materials, continues the understated and pared down interior quality of the apartment.
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
The annex houses a bathroom and two bedrooms.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Bathroom
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
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