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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/showers : open

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
This added bathroom, just off the pool deck, was designed to be resilient to water, with Heath Ceramic tiles cladding both the walls and floors. The California Faucet fixtures come directly out of the wall, above a Duravit sink, next to a Pottery Barn Windsor mirror and Quiet Town curtains.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
The bathroom, kitchen, and storage are housed within a central mechanical core that separates the living room from the bedroom.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
The Bracy Cottage — Bathroom
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
Large white tiles are repeated in the bathroom, which sits at the rear of the flat. A translucent window illuminates the space with natural light.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
The bathroom of a Tucson territorial-style midcentury features tadelakt walls done by a talented local craftsman and Neolith floors. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home. "Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says architect Darci Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
my dream bathroom
The upper-level bathroom has an indoor/outdoor feel. A pull-down shade provides privacy when needed.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
One of the largest construction challenges was the plumbing in the showers. "After our bathrooms were finally completed, we found water leakage coming out the base of both the showers," says Elaine. "Nothing seemed to solve the problem. It turned out it was a faulty plumbing job, so we had to open up the showers, fix the plumbing, and redo all the tadelakt." This set their timeline back by months.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
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