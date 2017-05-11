All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/showers : corner

17 Bathroom One Piece Toilets Corner Showers Design Photos And Ideas

The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
Bathroom in a pale palette
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
The annex houses a bathroom and two bedrooms.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
View of the shower
Blue tiles reference the waterfront.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
Master

