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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/lighting : track

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The black toilet is nearly camouflaged against the marble-clad walls, while art and greenery stand out.