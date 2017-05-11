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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/lighting : pendant

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
The bathroom of a Tucson territorial-style midcentury features tadelakt walls done by a talented local craftsman and Neolith floors. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home. "Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says architect Darci Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
The crafty couple made all of the bathroom's copper fixtures, as well as the mirror. The 196 wheeled cabinet was an eBay find.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
my dream bathroom
Above the Kohler toilet hangs a custom cabinet by Barrett Karber. The contemporary mirror and shelf were also made by the furniture designer.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
Sinks and a toilet from Laufen’s Il Bagno Alessi line add a sculptural presence to the master bathroom.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Guest Bathroom
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.
The floor plan has been designed as a long, thin layout in order to provide a horizontal separation of the public and private areas of the house.
One of the bathrooms.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Concrete floor is water resistant.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Bathroom
Bathroom Shower
The master bathroom is framed by a glass and varnished steel doorway. Minimal white tiling and concrete floors allow both the original stone walls and graphic geometric glass openings to take center stage.
Electrochromic glass windows